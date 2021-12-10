Yorkton pickleball club to start women's league

YORKTON, SASK. -

The pickleball club in Yorkton will be adding a women’s league thanks to a government grant.

The move is the next step in making the sport more inclusive for all genders and ages.

Anne Stupak is the secretary with Pickleball Yorkton and is one of the few ladies that play, but is hoping the number increases thanks to the grant.

"We applied for a grant a gender equality grant from the federal government from parks and recreation and we got our grant money which was $4,500 dollars so we are excited about that,” Stupak said.

Pickleball Yorkton will be using the money to start a ladies league with learn to play clinics. Stupak believes it is important to have a women’s only league.

“A lot of times women have come out and you know playing against the guys it is a little bit tough and sometimes it is more social if women are just playing with each other,” Stupak said.

The social aspect of pickleball is important, with COVID-19 gatherings have been restricted and mental health has deteriorated.

"Just getting out and being social for your mental health wellness it is definitely a 100 per cent improvement just coming out and being with other people,” Stupak said. “That is the one thing I found you meet all these new people and athletic people or people that play are usually the happiest people around."

With pickleball’s popularity increasing nation wide, David Weiman was not surprised by the suggestion of creating a women’s league.

“There is actually 21 affiliated clubs in Saskatchewan right now and just not as much per Yorkton, but per capita Saskatchewan has more pickleball players than any province right now,” Stupak said.

Pickleball has many benefits but for most people it’s the physical activity and being able to socialize at the same time.

“I mean we can all go to the gym and slug away with our earphones on but this is more social. That’s the benefit of pickleball,” Stupak said.