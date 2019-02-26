

CTV Regina





Yorkton RCMP is investigating an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old elementary school student on Monday.

The student was waiting for the bus near Morrison Drive and Caldwell Crescent in Yorkton when a greenish/greyish four-door car approached.

The suspect stepped out of the vehicle and offered the student a ride, according to the RCMP. The student said no and the suspect left.

Police say the car was seen later in the day driving through the McKnoll and St. Michael’s school zones.

The RCMP believes the man was the only one in the vehicle and a bag may have been in the back seat.

The man is being described as in his 70s or 80s, wearing blue jeans and a black shirt under a coat.

The RCMP has notified the school and school divisions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorkton RCMP detachment.