Yorkton Rural RCMP is looking for anyone with information about a robbery in the community of Rhein where cash and guns were stolen from a residence.

Police say initial investigation has revealed multiple people wearing masks broke into a home with weapons. The one adult man in the house was assaulted and a number of items were taken including a large amount of cash and two guns. The individuals left the scene in an unknown direction, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no further description of the people who entered the residence.

RCMP believes there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Police are seeking assistance to identify any suspicious vehicles that may have been travelling in or around the Rhein area overnight, and ask anyone with information to contact Yorkton Rural RCMP or Crime Stoppers.