YORKTON -- Yorkton RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a Calgary construction company owner accused of fraud.

In December 2016, Yorkton RCMP began a fraud investigation into the development of a retail store on Broadway Avenue.

The Calgary-based company that won the bid, GNRL Construction, subcontracted several local companies to complete the project. RCMP determined the company fraudulently failed to pay the subcontractors for their work.

GNRL Construction owner, Christos Eutathios Fotopoulos of Calgary, is wanted on a country-wide warrant. He is charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP.