REGINA -- The Yorkton RCMP, Yorkton Chamber of Commerce and local businesses put a new fraud prevention initiative in to motion on Thursday.

Over the past two years the Yorkton RCMP detachment has heard over 300 complaints of fraud.

These cases see a constantly changing story from the fraudsters on the line, but a vast majority of them end in requesting the victim to purchase gift cards.

“We’re pretty happy with the participation that we have in the program, we’ve pretty much covered off, to the best of our knowledge at least, the majority of the retailers of the types of cards that are being victimized,” said S/SGT Jeff Simpson of the Yorkton RCMP.

Google Play cards, iTunes cards, Visa gift cards, vanilla pre-paid Master Cards and stream cards have all been flagged as “high risk.”

“We will sell gift cards and we’ve seen this type of fraud. They prey on emotions of quite often the elderly people and they have a way of convincing them that they need to do this, to buy gift cards, and that they’re going to get somebody out of trouble,” said Bruce Thursrton, general manager of Legacy Co-op.

The initiative restricts the sale of these gift cards in excess of two hundred dollars. These purchases have to be approved by a manager after determining whether or not the purchase is for a fraudulent purpose.

As of Dec. 10, retailers will also post signage at the point of display and at the cash, as well as educate their staff on fraud.

“By adding barriers as such as this our vulnerable will be protected and hopefully avoid a potential life altering fraud victimization,” added S/Sgt Simpson.

RCMP says gift cards are the preferred method for scammers as they as they are untraceable, universal across markets and have a resale value on the black market.

“We have some control over in the sense that we might be able to intercept some of these victims of fraud before they become financial victims.”

Large retailers in the area such as Walmart, Legacy Co-op and the Superstore have joined the collective of 10 businesses, which also includes gas stations and corner stores.

“Gift cards are a very important item that is being sold during this time for Christmas and through COVID,” explained Donna Brothwell, director of the Yorkton Business Improvement District.

“It’s a way that stores and retailers are surviving, by selling gift cards and to have this fraudulent activity happening is just a crime against our business community.”

The RCMP reminds consumers these fraudsters are often imitating government agencies of power. The recommend calling the organization yourself if you suspect the call to be suspicious.