REGINA -- Yorkton RCMP say they are looking for a man who escaped the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre.

RCMP said on Sunday they were notified on Saturday at 6 p.m. that serving inmate, Jamie Lyn Holmes, had walked away from the centre.

Holmes is described as being 5’11” and approximately 180 lbs. He has a buzz cut, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP said he was last seen wearing black/grey pants with a red pocket and a grey t-shirt.

Holmes is currently charged with being unlawfully at large, and is known to frequent areas around Saskatoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact their nearest police service, or the Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400.

Holmes is not believed to be a risk to the public, RCMP said.