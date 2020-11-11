REGINA -- The Remembrance Day ceremony in Yorkton went ahead through gathering size limitations and a short power outage.

On Wednesday morning 30 people gathered in the Gallagher Centre while others watched a livestream from home to honour Canadian veterans.

"It's a very moving ceremony and it's well done in respect for those who didn't come back," Bill Stubbings, a WWII veteran said after the service.

Stubbings says not having the Flexihall filled with people did take away from the significance a little, but it did not impact the importance of remembering.

"It's nice to have the crowd around and, I guess, the rest of the people miss it dearly because we had very good crowds for this ceremony," continued Stubbings.

Despite not having hundreds of people in attendance this year the Legion says the ceremony went well and having the option to watch live at home was a good addition, even though it was extra work for the members.

The ceremony looked a bit different to those watching as some of the wreaths were laid at the cenotaph in the centre of the room before the ceremony.

"The message is what it always is, we just have to remember,” said Ken Gordon, president of the Yorkton Legion.

“Lest we forget, lest we forget the veterans that fought and sacrifices they made for the country we live in today."

In the days leading up to the service the Legion held their first ever contact-less poppy drive since members couldn't be out with boxes this year.

"Kudos out to our legion members that organized that. It just was very well received and we're so pleased with that different way to get poppies into the community this year," added Gordon.

The poppy drive raised a total of $2,710 for the poppy campaign.