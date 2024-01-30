Yorkton's 2024 city budget will cost homeowners $6.45 more per month

Yorkton’s city council approved their 2024 draft budget for the public’s viewing at their latest council meeting on Jan. 29.

The budget includes an increase of 3.65 per cent in taxation revenue – 2.65 per cent in operations and one per cent in the capital budget, resulting in homeowners having to pay roughly $6.45 more a month and for business owners, almost double that amount.

“Do we want to increase taxes? Absolutely not, you know, but unfortunately this thing called inflation is true and accurate,” Mayor of Yorkton Mitch Hippsley told CTV News.

“Everything seems to be going up and we have to try to do more with less money and that’s what we’re really trying to, council has been, really, working very hard with administration who has also been working very hard.”

The increase in taxation revenue will bring in approximately $1.03 million more for the city, bringing council’s budget to $63 million for the fiscal year.

“One of the high priorities for the year, something we didn’t quite complete last year, is the airport terminal,” Hippsley mentioned when discussing the city’s major projects for this year.

“That building is about 60 to 70 years old. That is a very high priority and is required to do for economic development in the city.”

Currently construction for the airport’s terminal is out for tender and will be closed by Feb. 8.

The other infrastructure projects that will be prioritized is completing the paving on York Road and the long term drainage underneath the street.

Hippsley was asked if council is working towards setting any funding aside for a new hospital.

“When Premier (Scott) Moe was in Yorkton last July, we had a good discussion with him and he explained the process of hospitals to us in a better light,” he said.

“The Yorkton Regional Hospital has been put, if you will, on a conveyor belt where automatically things just move forward. This year they are spending half a million dollars, I believe that was the number I heard, on the design of it and they want our input on really what our thoughts are.”

Hippsley confirmed that a new hospital for the city will be coming to fruition, the question of when residents can expect a new build is still up in the air.

“The timeline is the vague part,” he said. “It is happening, it is moving forward, but now we’re in the dark to exactly when it’s going to happen next.”

Council encourages residents to provide their feedback online about the draft budget before the city’s next meeting on Feb. 26.