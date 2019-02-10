

CTV Yorkton





The 42nd Annual Snowarama snowmobile rally was held in Yorkton on Saturday, and raised over $100,000 to help send children with disabilities to Camp Easter Seal in the summer.

“For us it’s become a family event,” said Jason Popowich, a longtime Snowarama participant. “Our two daughters and myself have been combining snowmobiling to this fundraiser each and every year. It’s a great tradition.”

“Snowmobiling is something I love but I’m doing it for a good cause,” said Kailee Popowich, one of Jason’s daughters. “I’m raising money for kids to go to Camp Easter Seal, so it’s a good day.”

Each rider raises a minimum of $200 to participate, but that’s just a minimum.

Ken Propp, who raised just over $15,000 this year, says he sleds every year to help give kids opportunities he didn’t always have.

“I grew up with a family who maybe didn’t have the same advantages as other kids,” Propp said. “So I know what it’s like to not have the same opportunities.”

Riders travel around 250 kilometres by snowmobile on the annual trek from Yorkton to Stenen and back to Yorkton again.

Camp Easter Seal is run by SaskAbilities, and is the only completely wheelchair accessible camp facility in the province.

Joe Luciak’s step daughter and niece both attend the camp in the summer.

“It’s just incredible what this camp does,” said Luciak. “That’s why we need the support for these young adults because it means so much to them.”

By the end of Saturday, the rally raised a total of more than $119,000.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Nathaniel Dove