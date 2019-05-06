There are currently 134 historical missing persons cases in Saskatchewan, and three Yorkton-based students don’t want to see that number go any higher.

Kirstyn Kennedy, Brandi McKay and Amy Esquash, students at Yorkton Regional High School, helped create a video series called “Our Voices”, a PSA for youth, Indigenous youth in particular, about protecting themselves and staying as safe as possible.

“I hope they can take away tips and just things they can do to keep themselves safe and others safe,” Kennedy said.

“I hope people stay safe and follow the safety procedures that we talked about in the video,” said McKay.

The videos show a number of common situations young people, especially girls, may find themselves or their friends in such as walking alone, going to a party, or meeting someone new online.

“Our Voices” launched last week, and Chief Marlo Pritchard, President of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, says the message it carries is powerful.

“The prevention, the messaging and how the youth have to fear for their safety when they shouldn’t have to in our communities,” Pritchard said. “It’s a sad reality, but I mean it’s part of that prevention, it is the society we live in.”

The series is being used to help launch Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan.

This year’s theme is “Safety for All” – making it a perfect jumping off point for many of the themes “Our Voices” looks at.

“It’s crazy to think that we are actually here at the opening ceremony for the missing persons week, because now people are listening and our voices are being heard and that’s the most important thing,” Esquash told CTV News.

The videos are now online on the Yorkton Tribal Council’s social media, but the girls hope the video’s message will carry throughout the province.