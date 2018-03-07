

Yorkton City RCMP have arrested a 16-year-old female from Yorkton on charges of uttering threats against the Yorkton Regional High School. Police were notified of the alleged threats Tuesday.

An official YRHS Instagram account posted Wednesday morning that the school was open and safe to attend. The teenager, who cannot be identified due to her age, appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court Wednesday.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and no weapons were seized.