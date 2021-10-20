Yorkton Terriers forced play game in two arenas after poor ice conditions

The Yorkton Terriers were forced to move a game across town because of poor ice conditions. (Luke Simard/CTV Yorkton) The Yorkton Terriers were forced to move a game across town because of poor ice conditions. (Luke Simard/CTV Yorkton)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener