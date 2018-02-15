The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Yorkton Terriers announced Thursday that Dave Baron has resigned from his role as team president and board member effective immediately.

“This is something I’ve thought long and hard about,” Baron said in a release. “It’s no secret the club is struggling, financially and on the ice. I’ve been involved with this team for a long time, but I think the time is right for me to step aside and let others with fresh ideas come forward to lead changes that need to be made.”

Current vice-president Alan Sharp will take over responsibilities as president until the team’s Annual General Meeting in June. Baron’s resignation both as president and a member of the board of directors comes at a time where the team’s board already holds a number of vacant positions.

“One of the things we will discuss is appointing some new people to the board until the next Annual General Meeting, to help us decide the steps we need to take to rebuild the Yorkton Terriers organization,” Sharp said.

The Terriers have had problems on the ice this season, posting 11 wins as of February 14th. The team has also struggled to bring in fans, with the highest turnout of the season coming on New Year’s Day for their rivalry matchup against the Melville Millionaires with an attendance of 858.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the performance of our team this year. We’re also very concerned about the financial situation of the club,” Sharp said. “We believe this team can and should be a model franchise in the SJHL, one that the community, fans, billets, players and sponsors can be proud of.”

The Terriers have won their last two games as the SJHL regular season draws to a close, and will look to win their third straight over the Kindersley Klippers at home on Saturday.