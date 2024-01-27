Yorkton Terriers seek help in midst of 'dire' financial situation

The Yorkton Terriers are asking for the public’s help as they face financial trouble.

In a press release posted to social media on Saturday, the Terriers outlined their plea, noting the club has struggled for many years financially.

“The club’s financial situation is dire,” said Corvyn Neufeld, the team’s president. “Running a Junior A Hockey club costs a lot of money – in excess of $700,000 each season.”

The board of directors came to the conclusion that they needed the community’s help and the future of the team is in jeopardy without it.

Over the next few days, the team said they will be announcing the first step in their plan to rebuild the club’s finances.

“There will be some very exciting hockey over the next couple of months, as long as we can keep the doors open,” Neufeld said.