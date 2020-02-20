YORKTON -- The SJHL’s Yorkton Terriers are gearing up for Friday’s game against Kindersley with a new look.

Players will be sporting Pride tape on their sticks to show their support and acceptance for LGBTQ players and fans.

"We wanted to do something more visible in the community, we wanted to do something that tagged onto the Terriers vision,” Saskatchewan Pride Networks Laura Budds said. “They came out with their pride t-shirts this year and they wanted to expand that.”

While Pride nights have been celebrated in the NHL and other minor leagues before, this will be the first for an SJHL team.

We have approximately 300 players in the SJHL and sometimes even more than that but between the players, coaching staff across this league I would assume we have one, two maybe even more players or coaches that are gay and play in our league,” Ryan Kormos with the Yorkton Terriers said.

Budds says that putting rainbow tape on gear is similar to raising a Pride flag. It’s a symbol that says, there is space in our community.

The Terriers are happy to create that space.

“It’s just like the Bell Let’s Talk hashtag right? Its spreading awareness and ending the stigma and I think that’s really important especially in the community of Yorkton and Saskatchewan where it’s a little bit overlooked sometimes,” Terriers forward Alec Zawatsky said.

The Saskatchewan Pride Network is hoping that other teams in the SJHL will follow the Terriers’ lead.