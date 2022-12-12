Yorkton Terries tackle transportation troubles on 2 separate road trips

The Yorkton Terriers travelled roughly two hours by bus in northern Manitoba Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 after the club’s bus broke down in the Pas, Manitoba. (submitted/Logan Cyca) The Yorkton Terriers travelled roughly two hours by bus in northern Manitoba Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 after the club’s bus broke down in the Pas, Manitoba. (submitted/Logan Cyca)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener