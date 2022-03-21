Yorkton Tribal Council celebrates historic day with powwow

Yorkton, Sask. -

The Yorkton Tribal Council received its first drum on Monday and celebrated the historic moment by bringing the community together with a powwow.

The half-day event brought in dancers from across Saskatchewan, along with dignitaries from around the province.

Isabel O’Soup, Yorkton Tribal Chief elect said they’re putting good use to the new acquisition.

"You get a drum, you use it,” she said.

O’Soup added that the event was also a way to bring people back together for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"It’s overwhelming. We haven't held an event in two years,” she said. “It's great to be back together again, it really is."

The event also incorporated the honouring of a young, local leader.

Isabella Kulak is from the Cote First Nation who started a social media movement, encouraging women and girls to wear their traditional ribbon skirts.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ Third Vice Chief Aly Bear was in attendance, and she said she was moved by Kulak.

“We have honoured one of our young relatives, [who] stood up when it came to discrimination against her in her school … it was very beautiful to see that we're honouring our young people and our young leaders that are stepping up,” she said.

Bear is from the Whitecap Dakota First Nation, near Saskatoon. She has family ties to Cote and was honoured to be back on Treaty Four Territory and to participate in the powwow.

“When it comes to reconciliation, we need to be able to come together and honour each other and our young ones. Those are the ones who are coming up, who are our future,” Bear said.

Although the event only ran half a day, Chief O'Soup said she hopes to get the community back together for a full day event in the near future.