A 41-year-old Yorkton woman is facing charges related to methamphetamine following a conditions check on Jan. 7.

The Yorkton Municipal Crime Reduction Team, with the assistance of the Yorkton Municipal RCMP detachment, found and seized 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, $505 cash, pepper spray and a cell phone while searching the residence of Darla Dmyterko.

Dmyterko was charged with possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and three counts of failing to comply with a judge’s undertaking.

Dmyterko was released on bail on Aug. 20, stemming from an incident in which she was charged for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on July 10.