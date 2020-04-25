REGINA -- Norma Jean Byrd was a prominent elder in Saskatchewan who spent most of her life helping and teaching others, while sharing Indigenous traditions with people of all ages. She passed away on Thursday at age of 78.

“She was just that spark of ray and hope,” Monica Fogel, a long time friend of Byrd, told CTV News. “She always had a smile on her face, and the way she laughed – she was just so accepting and loving and warm.”

“You could just feel love in her presence.”

Her work focused on advocating for others and incorporated medicine wheel teachings. She was also determined to help the environment for future generations.

For more than 30 years, Byrd worked with numerous organizations in Regina. Mayor Michael Fougere said she created a lasting impact on the city.

“She was held in high regard. Not just in the Indigenous community of course, but within the City of Regina itself,” Fougere said.

She worked with the All Nation Healing Through Arts (ANHTA) program, the Rainbow Youth Centre, the YMCA, The First Nations University of Canada and more.

Fougere said she was also a pillar in the Reconciliation Regina program.

“She’s one of the elders that helped us establish that, and gave me person guidance and support,” he said. “She was always there with a great smile on her face and always wanted to help.”

Fogel, who worked with Byrd at ANHTA, said she had a special way of captivating the attention of the youths who she shared her stories with.

“Everyone is going to miss her a lot, especially the ANHTA youth, and everybody in the community who had the privilege of meeting her,” Fogel said.

Her contributions didn’t go unnoticed, as she received several awards throughout her lifetime.

She received a 125 Canada medal from the Governor General of Canada, a Women of Distinction Award from the YWCA, a Crime Prevention award and Women of the Dawn of Regina from the City of Regina.

Those who knew her say she didn’t do her work for the acknowledgment.

In a statement, her family said “she loved to teach and work with children, youth, mothers and families and promoted the importance of healthy living through traditional Indigenous ways.”

It went on to say “Norma Jean’s bright smile and warm heart will truly be missed.”

Because of current gathering restrictions in the province, her family says a memorial ceremony will be organized at a later date.