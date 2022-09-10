'You don't have to do this alone': World Suicide Prevention Day in Regina highlights mental health supports

'You don’t have to do this alone.' That was the message that was reiterated on Saturday as Journey to Hope in Regina set up an event for World Suicide Prevention Day.

“I’m a suicide survivor myself and I’ve lost several loved ones to suicide so it’s important to me to spread awareness and hope,” said Ashley Boehme, a board member with Journey to Hope.

“It’s important for me to share my story in suicide prevention and what I have been through on my own personal journey,” added Tianna Whitfield, a speaker and survivor herself.

The issue of suicide impacts a large portion of the province. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is currently investigating at least 95 suicides in the province. Something Cathleen McPhee is all too aware of.

“Suicide is a huge epidemic world wide but especially in Saskatchewan,” she said. “We have some of the highest rates of suicide anywhere in the world and particularly in Canada.”

McPhee struggles with passive suicidal ideation, which brings up thoughts of suicide, without actual plans or actions.

“I understand what it feels like to feel alone, I’ve been in that place, not all that long ago,” she said.

The various impacts of the pandemic has caused mental health to become top of mind for many.

It’s for this reason that Saturday’s event was a full day experience for the first time in its history.

This year marks the sixth iteration of the awareness event. It began with a small group supporters on the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. Three years ago Journey to Hope got involved and the size of the event has grown ever since.

“Every year that I can speak I can help another person so that's really important to me,” said Boehme, who started the event with McPhee back in 2017.

Organizations such as Tails of Strength, Osi-Can, CFS Regina and Downtown Regina Community Support Team set up booths to show different ways people can get help.

“Ask about suicide,” said McPhee. “Are you thinking about suicide? Are you thinking about ending your life? Because asking that question, can be absolutely lifesaving.”

One board member told CTV News that people submit names of loved ones who have passed away due to suicide. The names of those lost are inscribed on the bags. She explained that event organizers have received over 350 bags.

The day wrapped up with a nighttime vigil where many group members and advocates spoke. Candles were lit in remembrance of all those who passed.

However, words of hope for all those suffering were the messages of the day.

“Know that, it’s okay to not be okay,” Whitfield stressed.

Most importantly, there are places to get help. If you or someone you know is suffering, there are resources in the province that can help.

“There’s help, there is hope, there is healing," Whitfield said. "You don’t have to do this alone.”