In the last few years, Penny Gabor of Caronport has picked up an uncommon art style.

"You would use alcohol to the inks the way you would use water to water colour," said Penny Gabor, Artist.

Gabor paints with alcohol ink. The inks are alcohol based and the canvas isn't paper, but a synthetic or plastic like canvas which allows the ink to spread and sit on top of the canvas.

"One of my favourite ways to paint right now is just straight from the bottle because the ink has this slightly different look to it than when it's been thinned down with alcohol," said Gabor.

It began two years ago when Gabor's husband bought her a set of alcohol inks for Christmas.

"They are a great metaphor for life because you get to embrace the unexpected and then just keep working with it and persevere until you get something that you really like," she said.

When Gabor was young she thought about pursuing art as a career, but ended up going in a different direction. Years later, with a husband and six children, Gabor decided to re-ignite her passion. Now she creates art on a fulltime basis.

"I find my inspiration mostly from nature and from being out in nature and from being out in nature and interacting with nature. And for me there is a connection to my creator," said Gabor.

Gabor has gained quite a fan base for her creations and is now commissioning art for people across the country. She feels creating these vibrant art pieces is fulfilling her soul.

"Partly it is at my core, it brings me the most life when I get too create and participate in a process that brings life and beauty to people."