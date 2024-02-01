You now have to be at least 19 to buy tobacco and vape products in Sask.

As of Thursday (Feb. 1) those who smoke and vape in Saskatchewan have to be at least 19-years-old to legally buy products.

The move brings tobacco and vape in line with age limits for alcohol and cannabis in the province.

Health Minister Everett Hindley says Saskatchewan continues to have some of the highest rates of smoking and vaping amongst youth in Canada.

“That’s a concern, it’s one that I’ve heard from parents and from youth leaders as well, the Youth for Change group has been lobbying for a number of changes to help improve and reduce those rates,” Hindley said.

According to Hindley one of their main reasons for the change was the previous age meant that in some cases high-school students would be able to legally buy tobacco and vape products.

“We feel there’s no room for that in our province and so we think it’s important to make this change to help reduce those rates amongst youth in Saskatchewan,” he said.

“I think that whatever steps we can take to help drive that message home that this isn’t safe for young people to be doing I think we are wanting to make sure that we take those steps,” Hindley added.

Saskatchewan joins five other provinces in setting the smoking and vaping age at 19.

Prince Edward Island has the highest legal age limit in Canada to purchase tobacco and vape products at 21.

The province says that retailers will be responsible for making sure the products are not sold to anyone younger than 19.

“Government-issued identification containing the person's photograph, date of birth and signature (e.g. a passport or driver's license) is required to confirm age,” the province said in a January release.

Businesses selling the products will also be required to change signage reflecting the age change. Signs must also be visible at all times at the cash register, the province said.

Legislation on the matter was passed in October, 2023.