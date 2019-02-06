

Young figure skaters had the chance to learn from a former Olympian on Wednesday at the Co-Operators Centre.

Shawn Sawyer is a silver medalist from the 2011 Canadian National Championship and a three-time Canadian National Championship bronze medalist. He represented Canada at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Sawyer is performing in the upcoming Cirque du Soleil: Crystal show.

“I grew up in a very small town in New Brunswick and none of this would ever be accessible to me,” Sawyer said.

“When we come to bigger towns and smaller towns it’s nice to make the effort to come and see these growing artists, these growing athletes.”

He taught the young skaters from Skate Regina choreography from the show including creative entries into jumps and tips to improve their skills on the ice.

Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal is taking place at the Brandt Centre starting tomorrow and runs until Sunday.