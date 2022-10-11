'Young people look up to them': Fire Safety mentors join celebration for 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
The City of Regina has kicked off the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, with the celebrations featuring some firsts.
The National Fire Protective Association has deemed this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
“This year’s campaign Plan Your Escape is not only escaping, but knowing where to meet and account for everyone after the fact and knowing two ways out of your room that you sleep in,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson.
He added getting that message through to children is very important.
With the help of the Scott Collegiate Police Academy, the Fire Safety Mentorship program is being reintroduced.
The students in the program will learn fire safety and about fires in the community.
Additionally, the program will help the Regina Fire and Protective Services intervene and mitigate risk in the community by demonstrating how fires start, how to protect young people, and how to have these conversations with their families.
This is the first time these mentors will be playing a role in Fire Prevention Week.
The students went through training on Tuesday, learning how to create a fire escape plan and doing the interactive activity that will later be brought into elementary schools.
Isaac Fontaine said it’s a privilege to be a mentor.
“It means a lot because you can help teach the younger generation how to properly deal with fires,” Fontaine said.
Candace Giblett, public education officer with Regina Fire and Protective Services, said program organizers are excited to be using the leadership potential these students bring to the table.
“The really nice thing about it is young people look up to them,” Giblett said, referring to the mentors.
“They’re the age that they want to hear messages from [them].”
Mentor Kyann Nickel is looking forward to helping out in the community and loves working with kids.
“I want to look out for them and their families, the fire escape plans and where you can meet your family if something happens that’s important to me,” Nickel explained.
“In my family we have escape plans and we have meeting places, so I just want to instil that in the younger generations.”
The Fire Safety mentors learn how to properly escape from their bedroom in case of fire. The activity will be brought to elementary schools later this year. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)
Regina Fire Protective Services now has a Public Education office inside the mâmawêyatitân centre.
Giblett said the brand new space allows them to be get to know the community, improve fire safety and learn the fire risks.
“[This office] allows us to have really positive interactions with the community and work harder to make it fire safe because this community is experiencing on average one structure fire a day,” Giblett explained.
Chief Jackson confirmed trends within the city has shown an increase in house fires over the last few years, as well as in vacant structures.
“We need to improve that and the only really effective way to do that is to get into the community and talk to people and figure out why these fires are happening and getting in front of that,” Giblett noted.
Regina residents are invited to multiple community events throughout the week for the 100th anniversary.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Regina Fire and Protective Services will be celebrating with fire station open houses.
Residents are welcome to tour the station, meet firefighters and learn more about fire safety in the home.
Mentors get a tour of a fire truck. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)
The first open house set to run on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station #6 at 303 Rink Ave.
The second is being held on a weekend afternoon for the first time, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15 at Fire Station #5 at 2700 E Arens Rd.
The third public event is a Community Pancake Breakfast on Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mâmawêyatitân centre.
Residents will be able to enjoy a free pancake breakfast while learning about planning a safe escape and exploring a fire truck.
“If we can demonstrate and have people hands on participating, it always creates that memory and recall a lot better than just plain old messaging,” Jackson said.
The public safety campaign was originally started by the National Fire Protection Association in 1922.
