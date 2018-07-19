A camp in Lebret is working to invigorate culture for youth by immersing them in Indigenous culture.

Students in the Youth Employment Training Initiative got a crash course on Total Physical Response, which includes speaking Cree, listening and actions including how to properly greet elders. 12 students got the opportunity to take part in full on cultural emersion, which also included sleeping outside in a tipi.

The camp is driven by teaching from the elders and their relationships with the students. For some, the camp has been a real eye opener.

“I think it’s good that we bring this positive energy and we’re replacing the negative energy with our positive vibes,” said James Tuckanow, a participant in the camp.

Organizers from the training initiative are glad that they can help immerse the students in their culture.

“Knowing that we’re here relearning the language and the culture and the traditions and staying in tipis, it really makes my heart happy,” said Shanae Cyr, a coordinator of the training initiative.

Camp organizers are hoping to add more languages next year, including Dakota. In the long-term they want to be able to teach all Indigenous languages.

Based on a report by Ryan Missens