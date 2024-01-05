REGINA
Regina

    • Youth charged after alleged threats made against school in Balgonie: RCMP

    RCMP

    White Butte RCMP say a youth was taken into custody and charged after learning of alleged threats made towards a school in Balgonie.

    Police did not name the school, but said in an email to CTV News they learned of the threats on Thursday and immediately began investigating.

    RCMP did not provide the youth’s gender or age and did not say what the charges laid were.

    “School safety is a priority for White Butte RCMP. All threats and incidents are thoroughly investigated to ensure schools remain safe learning environments for students and staff,” the email read.

    No other details are available at this time.

