A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after a false gun threat was made on social media on Monday.

Police said they received a report about the social media post showing what appeared to be a gun along with a threatening message directed at schools.

The creator of the message was found, arrested and charged. Police determined there was no danger to the schools in this incident.

The boy is charged with false information, but is not being named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He appeared in Youth Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.