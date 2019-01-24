

CTV Regina





A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to an October 2017 homicide.

The victim, 26-year-old Kelvin Kim Pasap, was found dead in the 1000 block of Atkinson Street on Oct. 25, 2017.

The homicide has been under investigation by the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s office, since that date.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The boy made his first court appearance in Youth Court on Thursday.