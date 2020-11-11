REGINA -- A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Erica Hill after she was killed at a house party in Regina two years ago.

The boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 15 at the time of the incident.

“Yes!” the family of Hill yelled loudly after the verdict. They were jumping, cheering and clapping.

“We’re satisfied with the result obviously because the jury seemed to see things the way we did,” Crown prosecutor Chris White said.

The guilty verdict comes after a jury weighed evidence in the case for 13 hours and 46 minutes. The trial had taken place over the last few weeks in Regina.

“They were happy with the outcome, we just wanted to make it known to them that this is the first step really, this is triers of fact holding this young person accountable for what he did. There’s still potentially more steps to follow after this, but what grandpa said rung pretty true, that this is just the first step towards healing,” White said.

The crown has not made a final decision, but says it is seriously considering seeking an adult sentence for the accused.

The maximum youth sentence for second degree murder is seven years, divided by the first four years in custody and three years served under supervision in the community.

An adult sentence for a youth convicted of second degree murder is a life sentence, but the youth is eligible for parole after seven years.

A date for the sentencing will be set at a later time.