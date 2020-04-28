REGINA -- A 16 year-old boy and a 15 year-old girl are facing several charges involving assault after an incident on Monday afternoon.

Police officers were called to Jubilee Avenue and Turgeon Crescent shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a man and women who were assaulted and threatened with a knife by two youths. No injuries were reported but police believed the girl hit the woman in the face. The suspects fled south before police came.

A canine team tracked the suspects and found the girl who was arrested. The canine team carried on and later found and arrested the boy.

The youth girl is charged with assault and released on conditions, and will appear in court on July 13.

The youth boy is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon (knife) and three counts of uttering threats. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning