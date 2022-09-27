YQR conducting pre-planned emergency exercise
A pre-planned full-scale emergency exercise is taking place at Regina’s international airport (YQR) until noon on Tuesday.
The exercise, which includes more than 150 people, will be a simulation of an aircraft accident near the main runway.
YQR said if residents notice smoke coming from the area to be advised that it is from the training exercise.
There may also be actors in makeup appearing to be in distress and an additional presence of emergency responders in the area.
The event will test the emergency response plans and capabilities of the airport and its local partners, YQR said.
