YQR experiencing localized network issues
(File photo)
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 12:06PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 12:25PM CST
The Regina International Airport is dealing with localized network problems that are impacting passenger processing functions.
Some of the airline system computers are experiencing difficulties, meaning that airline agents are helping customers manually with some of the check in process.
Crews are on site working on this right now, and the airport says it has only seen minor delays in the check in process.
The airport is recommending travelers arrive 90 minutes before flight time, and watch Twitter for updates.