The Regina International Airport is dealing with localized network problems that are impacting passenger processing functions.

Some of the airline system computers are experiencing difficulties, meaning that airline agents are helping customers manually with some of the check in process.

#FlyYQR technology staff are investigating what appears to be a localized network issue impacting some components of passenger processing. We apologize for the inconvenience. The airline staff are assisting customers directly to complete their check in processes. @TDellerCBC — Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) August 2, 2019

Crews are on site working on this right now, and the airport says it has only seen minor delays in the check in process.

The airport is recommending travelers arrive 90 minutes before flight time, and watch Twitter for updates.