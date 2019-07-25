

CTV Regina





The YWCA held an information session on Wednesday night to gather feedback on a proposed building in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

The City of Regina gave the parcel of land to the non-profit organization.

The meeting highlighted some of the building's features, including community space, a café and a sweat lodge.

The facility will also house Mobile Crisis and Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan.

The YWCA is still trying to lock down funding from the federal and provincial governments.