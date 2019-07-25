YWCA getting community feedback on proposed building in Cathedral
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:46AM CST
The YWCA held an information session on Wednesday night to gather feedback on a proposed building in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.
The City of Regina gave the parcel of land to the non-profit organization.
The meeting highlighted some of the building's features, including community space, a café and a sweat lodge.
The facility will also house Mobile Crisis and Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan.
The YWCA is still trying to lock down funding from the federal and provincial governments.