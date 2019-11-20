REGINA -- The YWCA hosted another town hall about a proposed women's shelter in the Cathedral neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Dozens gathered for the third town hall on the building, asking questions and voicing concerns.

The YWCA is proposing building the $35-million project in the Lucy Eley Park.

Some said they don't want to lose park space, while others raised concerns over increased traffic in the area. Others say they're looking forward to the new building.

The YWCA hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2020.