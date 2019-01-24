

CTV Regina





YWCA Regina is hosting its annual Coldest Day of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 23 at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

During a month-long campaign leading up to the event, donations will be accepted by participants signing up to walk two, five or 10 kilometre routes through downtown and Heritage neighbourhoods.

“Family homelessness is often invisible,” Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO of YWCA Regina, said in a press release.

“Women and families will couch surf, staying at various locations for short periods of time. It’s not the same homelessness that we see on the streets of Regina and must be addressed in a different, more thoughtful way.”

Funds collected from the Coldest Night of the Year campaign go back into the YWCA’s programs to bring women and children in from the cold.

The YWCA said its shelters are at maximum capacity. In 2017, My Aunt’s Place, the YWCA’s 24-hour emergency homeless shelter for women and families, turned away 1,161 women and 412 children due to lack of space.