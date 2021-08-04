REGINA -- The YWCA is preparing to break ground at its new Centre for Women and Families.

The centre is the YWCA’s answer to a variety of pressures in the community over the past several years.

“It’s about keeping families together. It’s about deinstitutionalizing our responses to poverty and violence, and building a concept of what community looks like and how it can really be a factor in supporting marginalized and vulnerable women and families in our community,” said Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, YWCA CEO.

The new facility will be located in the Cathedral area, on a piece of land gifted from the City of Regina.

The centre is going to take a more innovative approach to prevent crises from happening and will feature outdoor green space and an all-season sweat lodge and ceremony site.

“I think this is an incredible example of reconciliation and what reconciliation in action looks like,” said Coomber-Bendtsen.

The new location will also be home to partner organizations Regina Mobile Crisis, the Regina Sexual Assault Centre and All Nations Hope Network.

The designs for the building are already in place and is awaiting funding. The project has also applied for funding from the provincial and federal levels of government.