Zach Collaros activated off injured list, joins Rider practice
Zach Collaros practices with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 30, 2018 (Claire Hanna / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 12:30PM CST
Quarterback Zach Collaros has been activated off the injured list and joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders at their practice on Monday.
Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list on June 26. He left a game in June against the Ottawa Redblacks for concussion protocol.
The team hasn’t announced who will be their starting quarterback when they visit Edmonton to take on the Eskimos on Thursday night.