Zach Collaros will not be dressing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday’s Western semi-final game, TSN is reporting. Instead, quarterback Brandon Bridge will get the start.

The move comes despite the fact that the Riders released a depth chart earlier in the day on Saturday, indicating that Collaros would start.

The decision is likely due to a hit Collaros took from Odell Willis in the first quarter of the game on October 27. Collaros left the field early in the second quarter.

It’s the third time this season Collaros was forced to leave the field early.

Back on September 8 when the Riders faced off against the Blue Bombers, Bridge entered the game and led four drives that resulted in six points from field goal position that led the Riders to a win.

With files crom CTV's Claire Hanna and TSN.