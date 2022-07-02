Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation to receive over $20M in compensation for treaty land entitlement claim

Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation to receive over $20M in compensation for treaty land entitlement claim

Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations provides an update on the Government of Canada's actions and investments to support Indigenous communities regarding the ongoing impacts of residential schools during an announcement in Ottawa on Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations provides an update on the Government of Canada's actions and investments to support Indigenous communities regarding the ongoing impacts of residential schools during an announcement in Ottawa on Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener