The Regina planning commission has approved zoning for a shopping centre in east Regina on Victoria Avenue.

The commission removed the holding overlay zone from the site on Thursday afternoon. Proposals have already been received for the Aurora subdivision in the area and servicing of the site is ready to begin.

The site will be home to an eight-screen Landmark Cinemas movie theatre with full reclining seats. A Costco site is already under construction.

The new Costco building will replace the existing store on University Park Drive. It will be larger, have more spaces and a bigger gas station.

The borders for the new shopping centre are already laid out, but it’s not yet known which stores will be going into the complex.

The 68-acre site is scheduled for a grand opening in 2019. City council will need to give final approval before the centre is complete.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens