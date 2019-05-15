

Regina’s city council has tabled its debate on proposed changes to the zoning bylaw to the next council meeting.

The bylaw covers everything from building a deck to constructing an apartment building, the city says.

Council held a special council meeting on Wednesday morning, where Mayor Michael Fougere referred debate on the bylaw to the council meeting on June 17.

Councillors will discuss the proposed changes at Wednesday’s meeting, and zoning clinics will be available for interested residents on May 21 and June 14.