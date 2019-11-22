REGINA -- The City of Regina’s new zoning bylaw has been given conditional approval from the Ministry of Government Relations, pending some amendments before the bylaw can go into effect.

According to the city, the province has asked that sign regulations pertaining to land be put into the zoning bylaw rather than existing in a separate bylaw. This change will affect the Regina Sign Bylaw, established during the development of the zoning bylaw to put all signage-related rules under the same policy.

In order to address the request, administration will bring forward amendments for the zoning bylaw and sign bylaw at the Dec. 16 meeting of city council. Administration will also introduce some other changes surrounding which bylaws sidewalk sign rules fall under.

The ministry’s conditional approval also requires that boundaries known as the Floodway Fringe be reinserted into the maps section of the zoning bylaw within six months of approval.

If the changes are approved by council, the new zoning bylaw will officially come into effect on Dec. 21.

The new bylaw applies to all future developments in Regina, but applications submitted prior to Dec. 21 will be reviewed under the current zoning bylaw.