1,000 seedlings given away in Regina for National Tree Day

The City of Regina celebrated National Tree Day by giving away 1,000 seedlings on Wednesday.

It was the fourth year for the free event, which began at 9 a.m. at Victoria Park. City crews were on hand to give out the tree seedlings and provide advice about how to plant and care for them.

The three types of seedlings given away were Black Hills Spruce, Siberian Larch, and Crystal Blue Spruce, which are hardy species that will fare well in the harsh prairie climate, according to the city.

“We do have little cards that explain how to plant, how to care for their tree,” Ashley Thompson with the City of Regina said. “The species and the height and width of the tree is on the container that they all get.”

There are about 500,000 existing trees in the city, including both city owned and privately owned trees, which were all hand planted. The city hopes events like the seedling giveaway will encourage residents to plant more trees.

“They’re very important to the environment, for our health, mentally, physically,” Thompson said.

There was a similar tree giveaway on Arbour Day back in April.