1,223 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. Wednesday, active cases approach 12,000

Saskatchewan added 1,223 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the active case count up to 11,894.

The new cases were located in: Far North West (15), Far North Central (six) Far North East (12), North West (45), North Central (66), North East (37), Saskatoon (307), Central West (11), Central East (62), Regina (304), South West (38), South Central (76) and South East (89).

Of the nearly 12,000 active cases, 2,919 are in the Regina zone, the Saskatoon region accounts for 3,670.

Hospitalizations are up by ten from Tuesday, to 199 including 21 people receiving intensive care.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the provincial toll at 961.

The seven day average for daily new cases is up to 1,240.

An additional 1,794 vaccines have been administered, a total of 880,174 are now considered fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.