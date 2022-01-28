1,392 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with two more deaths.

A total of 987 residents with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the province.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose to 342, including 34 patients in intensive care, according to the government’s dashboard.

Among the 308 inpatient hospitalizations, 129 are a COVID-19-related illness, 163 are incidental COVID-19 infections and 16 are undetermined. In ICUs, 26 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and six are incidental infections.

There are two residents in PICU/NICU, including one for a COVID-19-related illness and one for an incidental infection.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (11), Far North Central (six), Far North East (31), North West (54), North Central (95), North East (27), Saskatoon (302), Central West (26), Central East (116), Regina (330), South West (28), South Central (82) and South East (129) zones. Another 155 cases are pending residence information.

Active cases rose to 12,685 on Friday, after declining for the past four days. Saskatoon leads the province with 3,560 active cases, followed by 2,918 in Regina and 946 in the South East zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,287, or 106.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,854,217 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,076 from Thursday. There are 892,361 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan, the government said.