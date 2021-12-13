1 more Omicron case identified in Sask.; 35 new cases

One new case of the Omicron variant was identified in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to five.

The province is not providing the region where the variant cases are located to protect the individuals’ identity, according to the Government of Saskatchewan COVID-19 dashboard. The government said said the risk of community transmission was deemed low by contact tracers.

Saskatchewan also reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are currently 568 cases considered active following 79 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the North West (one), North Central (five), Saskatoon (nine), Central East (four), Regina (13), and South East (two) zones. One other case is pending residence information.

Of the new cases, 15, or 42.9 per cent, were unvaccinated, while two were partially vaccinated and 18 were fully vaccinated.

There are 110 residents in hospital related to COVID-19, including 34 in intensive care. Of those patients, 69, or 62.4 per cent, were not fully vaccinated. One additional resident is receiving hospital care out-of-province.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 54, or 4.5 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,776,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,147 from Sunday. There are 844,947 residents who are fully vaccinated.