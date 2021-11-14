110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. following issue with testing data

REGINA -

Saskatchewan confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, This case total was impacted by a government data issue.

The province said a network issue resulted in an incomplete COVID-19 test data download into the province’s database for Nov. 13. The missed data was to be included in the Nov. 14 report.

The new cases over the last two days are located in the Far North West (one), North West (six), North Central (26), North East (four), Saskatoon (24), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (18), South West (two), South Central (two) and South East (13) zones and five new cases have pending residence information.

More than one-half, 51.2 per cent, of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

One more Saskatchewan resident died after testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 894 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

There are 1,245 cases considered active as of Saturday, following 188 more recoveries.

Saskatchewan has 168 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 45 patients in intensive care. Of those hospitalized cases, 154, or 91.7 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 12 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 111, or 9.2 per 100,000 residents.

Health care workers have administered 1,700,116 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 819,070 residents are fully vaccinated.