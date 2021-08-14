REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

New cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North Central (three), Far North East (20), North West (four), North Central (22), North East (four), Saskatoon (37), Central West (two), Central East (two), Regina (two), South West (one), South Central (eight) and South East (10) zones.

Three new cases are pending residence information.

The province said just over one-third of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.

A total of 958 cases are considered active. Sixty-three more cases were designated recovered.

Seventy-seven Saskatchewan residents are hospitalized related to COVID-19, including 10 intensive care patients.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 97, or 8.1 per 100,000 population.

Healthcare workers administered 2,562 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 1,444,378 doses.

The government said a total of 12,408 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,543 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,087 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,007 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 439 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

No new deaths were reported Saturday. Saskatchewan has recorded 586 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.