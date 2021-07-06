REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.

The death was a person in their 30s from the North West zone. The province currently has 313 cases considered active.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North Central (one), North West (two), North Central (Four), and Regina (two) zones.

There are 62 people in hospital related to the virus, including 10 intensive care patients.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 28, or 2.3 per 100,000 population.

An additional 8,348 doses of vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number vaccines administered to 1,233,534.

As of Tuesday, 71 per cent of those 12 years and older have received their first dose, while 49 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of July 5, the province has identified 12,212 variants of concern, up four from its last report.

Lineage results were determined for 271 more variants. Of the 7,515 variant cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing, 6,816 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 385 are Gamma (P.1), 304 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).