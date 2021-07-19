REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 37 new recoveries.

Active cases in the province sit at 262, with no new deaths reported.

New cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (one), North West (two), North East (one), Saskatoon (five) Regina (two) and South East (one).

There are 55 Saskatchewan residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 26 or 2.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,704 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 59 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.

No new lineage results were reported for variant cases. Of the 7,807 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 6,963 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 424 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 410 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).